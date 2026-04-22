Fans skipping World Cup, choosing a college, deep-sea discoveries: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, Toni Odejimi, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! The pop issue of W Magazine features Rihanna dressed to the nines in Dior and a wacky purple hat. But all eyes were on her 7-month-old daughter Rocki, wearing a high-fashion diaper.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Skipping the trip

Some World Cup fans say they won’t attend matches hosted by the US, voicing concerns about violent immigration crackdowns and visitor safety. Calls to boycott the soccer games have grown louder in the last few months.

2️⃣ Breaking bad

Retail, hospitality and medical companies trusted cyber expert Angelo Martino to negotiate with hackers who were trying to extort them. Federal prosecutors say he succumbed to a common temptation.

3️⃣ Big decisions

Students are making up their minds about where they want to go to college, but majors once thought of as golden tickets — like computer science — might not carry the same value. In the age of AI, things get complicated.

4️⃣ Deep-sea discoveries

Archaeologists say they’ve identified more than 120 shipwrecks in one small area. The oldest dates back to the 5th century BC, and others from modern times were related to the Napoleonic Wars.

5️⃣ Romeo’s rhythms

Eclectic and unabashedly ’90s, this movie soundtrack offered a different take on one of literature’s classic romances — and it’s still resonating 30 years later.

Watch this

🌧️ Waterlogged: Severe flooding at Washington Elementary School in Wisconsin has left the Janesville School District working to secure an alternative space for students. ➕ Sign up for the new CNN Weather newsletter

Top headlines

Trump doesn’t view Iran’s seizing of non-US ships as a ceasefire violation, White House says

Spirit Airlines close to a $500 million bailout from Trump administration

Longtime Georgia Democrat US Rep. David Scott dies at 80

Check this out

💆‍♀️ What works? There’s a wild west of longevity practices and products that aren’t backed up with much evidence. But scientists say there’s some benefit to these popular wellness trends.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🫁 Which city in the northeastern US, pictured here, is the only one on all three of the American Lung Association’s cleanest air lists?

﻿A. Burlington, Vermont

B. Manchester, New Hampshire

C. Northampton, Massachusetts

D. Bangor, Maine

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

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✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Tiger leaps into crowd at Russian circus show

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Bangor has zero days of unhealthy ozone and short-term particle pollution, according to the association.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.