KRDO13 Investigates: Homeowner says Amazon driver opened garage, dog hit by car as a result

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) - A homeowner in El Paso County says a delivery driver for Amazon opened his garage without his knowledge or permission, and he's left wondering: How?

The incident happened on April 3 at a home in Peyton, where Michael Johnson says a package was delivered inside his garage while no one was home. Johnson was keeping his dogs in the garage at the time, and when the garage door opened, they got out.

Video from a Ring doorbell camera captured part of the incident - including the delivery driver calling the homeowner.

"I’m chasing down your dog right now. I have one of them. But if I do catch the other one, do you want me to put them in the backyard?" the driver can be heard saying.

The other dog was later found with bloodied paws and other injuries. It had been hit by a car.

"She got hit by a car, and they said her paws were bleeding because ... a dog plants their feet and it skids and it took all of her paw prints off, front and back," Johnson said.

Amazon offers a service called Amazon Key, which links to smart-garage technology and lets delivery drivers place packages in the garage to keep them safe, but it's opt-in only. Johnson says that not only did he not opt in to the program, but that Amazon told him over the phone that his account does not allow access to his garage.

According to the homeowner, he never signed up for any in-garage delivery service and never gave Amazon access to his garage.

Johnson has myQ, a smart garage platform made by Chamberlain Group. It can connect to Amazon through a service called Amazon Key, which allows deliveries to be placed inside a garage.

KRDO13 Investigates reached out to both Amazon and the Chamberlain Group about this story.

In a statement to KRDO13 Investigates, Amazon said its "Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery is an opt-in only feature," and that customers can manage those settings through their account.

Amazon says once a customer opts in, the delivery process includes “multiple verification steps before a garage door is opened.”

According to the company, delivery drivers do not receive codes or keys. Instead, drivers request access using a handheld device, and Amazon verifies that the correct package and driver are at the correct address before granting one-time access.

Chamberlain Group, which makes the myQ system, gave a similar explanation.

The company says myQ "supports opt-in integrations with third-party delivery services, including Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery," and that homeowners must enroll and grant permissions through a secure account-linking process.

According to Chamberlain, "access is not provided to third parties without homeowner consent."

The company also says there are "no universal codes or backdoor credentials" that would allow a third party to open a garage without authorization, and that access is controlled through a customer’s account permissions.

Chamberlain says its system includes safeguards such as account authentication, encrypted connections, and consent-based enrollment. It also says the system logs events - including when a garage door is opened, how it was opened, and timestamps associated with that activity.

Despite those safeguards, both companies say they are now investigating this case.

Amazon told KRDO13 Investigates it is aware of the report and is "actively investigating," and that it is in direct communication with the customer.

Chamberlain Group also says it has opened an internal investigation and is reviewing records, but says it cannot share details about individual account activity at this time.

KRDO13 Investigates asked both companies whether this specific home was ever linked to an Amazon delivery account and what their logs show about how the garage was opened.

So far, neither company has provided those details.

Both companies maintain that in-garage delivery should not occur without a customer opting in and granting permission.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.