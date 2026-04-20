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Free live music comes to Acacia Park in Colorado Springs this summer

KRDO
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Published 12:55 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new initiative called "Downtown Summer Music Series" is starting in Colorado Springs, bringing free live music to Acacia Park every Thursday beginning on June 4.

The initiative is a partnership between Downtown Creative District and Dizzy Charlie's Music & Events, who say the live performance will be held at the bandshell in Acacia Park from 6 to 8 p.m., June through September, weather permitting.

"I love that we're creating more space for people to enjoy free live music all summer, but it's also about giving people a place to just be together. Ride your bike over, throw down a blanket, sit next to someone you've never met,” said Sara Vaas, owner of Dizzy Charlie’s. " It's about showing up for our local artists, keeping our creative community strong, and keeping this city connected. That's the heart of what we do at Dizzy Charlie's."

Officials say the family-friendly event is meant to bring energy to the downtown area and help attendees discover or rediscover downtown businesses.

“As we’ve seen the number of Downtown residents nearly double in the past year, it’s important to have more events like this — opportunities for people to enjoy the Colorado outdoors, make new friends, and discover the talent of local musicians,” said Michelle Winchell, the Director of Creative Economy for the Downtown Creative District. “We know that our region needs more opportunities for performers, and this series supports our artists and local businesses while bringing new energy to a historic park.”

According to organizers, they are seeking corporate sponsors to help cover event production costs, as they expect around 600 people to attend each week.

For sponsorship inquiries, contact Sara at sara@dizzycharlies.com or Michelle@DowntownCS.com.

Keep in touch with the Downtown Summer Music Series event page here.

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