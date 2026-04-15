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Mountain lion spotted near Old Colorado City

CPW
By
New
Published 5:01 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) confirms multiple sightings of a mountain lion around Old Colorado City.

CPW asks that individuals provide fast and specific location information if they see the animal by calling (719) 227-5200. If an emergency, call 911, says CPW.

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