Colorado Springs shares free Earth Day events and volunteer opportunities
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Earth Day on April 22 approaches, the City of Colorado Springs shares free events and volunteer opportunities focused on the environment.
Below is a list of events posted by the city:
29th annual Garden of the Gods Earth Day Celebration
Saturday, April 18 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St.
The city says that the 29th annual Earth Day Celebration at Garden of the Gods will feature interactive activities for all ages, including demonstrations, educational booths, crafts and live animal experiences.
Free parking will be available at the Visitor and Nature Center, with additional parking across the street in Parking Lot #1, says the city.
More information is available at GardenOfGods.com.
3Days3Parks
Friday, April 24 – Sunday, April 26
This three-day, citywide volunteer effort supports park and trail improvements across Colorado Springs, according to the city:
- Friday, April 24 – Blodgett Open Space: Trash cleanup, dog waste removal and noxious weed removal
- Saturday, April 25 – Palmer Park: Rogue trail closure and restoration work at Yucca Flats
- Sunday, April 26 – Ute Valley Park: Trash cleanup, weed removal and social trail restoration
More info at 3days3parks.org.
Downtown Community Cleanup Day
Tuesday, April 28 | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The city says that local businesses are invited to join the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs’ Clean and Safe Downtown Ambassadors and Richard’s Rubbish Roundup to clean and improve outdoor areas throughout downtown.
Interested businesses can RSVP to Pat@DowntownCS.com.
Great American Cleanup
Saturday, May 2
Hosted by Fountain Creek Watershed District and Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful, this program includes cleanup events throughout the Fountain Creek Watershed, according to the city.
More info at fountain-crk.org/great-american-cleanup-f0de636.
To register, visit Great American Cleanup® - Fountain Creek Watershed District.
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