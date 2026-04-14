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Massive 75-vehicle crash blocks I-70 East and Highway 6 in Clear Creek County

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Updated
today at 3:58 PM
Published 3:53 PM

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office says a multi-vehicle crash involving around 75 vehicles is blocking I-70 East and Highway 6, closing the Eisenhower Tunnel.

Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office
Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement says the crash occurred around 3 p.m. and that there is no estimate on when the road will be reopened.

Details at this time are limited.

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