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Deion Sanders’ daughter, Shelomi, continues basketball career at CSU Pueblo

CSU Pueblo Athletics
By
Updated
today at 1:18 PM
Published 1:13 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The daughter of Colorado University head football coach Deion Sanders, Shelomi, will be continuing her college basketball career at Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo.

CSU Pueblo posted on Facebook, asking "Pack Nation" to welcome her to the family and saying they were excited to have her in the "Steel City."

This will be her fourth team since 2022, having played for Alabama A&M, Colorado University and Jackson State.

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