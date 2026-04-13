CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Teen smashes car into Aurora home, seriously injuring woman inside

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) – A 13-year-old is facing criminal charges after police say he drove a vehicle into an Aurora home, injuring a woman inside before fleeing the scene.

According to our Denver news partners at 9NEWS, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Friday, April 10, near 1101 North Jamaica Street. Aurora police said officers responded to reports of a vehicle inside a home and found a car had slammed into the residence, hitting a woman inside.

9NEWS reports that the woman was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. There was another woman inside the house at the time, but she was not hurt.

Police said the driver fled the scene after slamming into the house, but was found a short time later and arrested. The suspect, a 13-year-old boy, is now facing charges of hit-and-run resulting in serious bodily injury and careless driving resulting in bodily injury. At this time, it's still unclear what led up to the crash, or how the teen came to be driving.

Following the incident, the Colorado Puppy Rescue in Parker shared shocking doorbell camera footage capturing the moment the vehicle crashed directly into the home.

According to the rescue, the home that was struck was one of its longtime foster homes. The family was even caring for two 5-week-old foster puppies at the time of the crash.

"This family has saved more lives than we can count," the rescue said in a Facebook post.

The nonprofit said the house is now unlivable, leaving the family and their personal dogs with nowhere to go.

Courtesy: Colorado Puppy Rescue

In response, they've launched a GoFundMe to help with medical bills, temporary housing, pet care and other expenses. As of Monday morning, more than $10,000 has already been raised.

"Please continue to show up for them the way they’ve always shown up for our dogs—through donations, shares, and support. And to those who already have, thank you. We’ve built a strong community here, and it’s time to use it where it matters most," the rescue said.

To donate, click here.

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