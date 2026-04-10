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Crews on scene of house fire in Pueblo with heavy smoke visibility

Scott Harrison/KRDO13
By
today at 7:50 AM
Published 7:30 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Fire Department has responded to a house fire in the 2800 block of 3rd Avenue.

Our crew is currently on scene. Pueblo Police say everyone inside the home has been evacuated and that there are no reported injuries on scene.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Pueblo Fire Department speaking with the homeowner dressed in gray
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Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

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