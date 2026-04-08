KRDO13 Investigates: Cease-and-desist issued after unlicensed nurse worked at Colorado Springs nursing home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs skilled nursing facility is facing questions after state records show a nurse worked there without a valid Colorado or multistate license.

According to a cease-and-desist order issued by the Colorado State Board of Nursing, Johana Vasquez worked multiple shifts at The Center at Cordera between December 31, 2025, and February 2, 2026 - despite never being licensed to practice nursing in Colorado.

State findings show Vasquez held a license in Texas, but did not have a valid Colorado license or a multistate license, which is required to practice legally in the state.

The order required Vasquez to immediately stop practicing nursing in Colorado.

On a phone call with KRDO13 Investigates, Vasquez said she was unaware she needed a Colorado or multistate license until the facility asked her for one.

She said she reported herself to the state after the facility asked about her license status, roughly a month after her first shift.

Vasquez described the situation as a mistake and said she's now in the process of applying for a valid multistate license. She also confirmed she no longer works at the facility.

The findings raise questions about how an unlicensed individual was able to work in a skilled nursing setting, even temporarily.

The Center at Cordera, located on the east side of Colorado Springs, markets itself online as a “best-in-class” skilled nursing facility.

KRDO13 Investigates made multiple attempts to contact the facility for comment, including phone calls and submitting questions through its website.

Twice, we left voicemail messages for management, but received no response. Attempts to submit questions through the facility’s website resulted in repeated errors, as did our attempt to email them.

KRDO13 Investigates asked the facility whether it was aware that Vasquez only held a Texas license, what verification processes are in place for licensing, and whether any patients were impacted.

As of publication, the facility has not responded.

Is there something we should know? If you have a story tip, email us at 13Investigates@krdo.com.

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