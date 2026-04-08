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Grammy Award-winning artist Jelly Roll coming to Colorado Springs

Acquired Through MGN Online on 01/02/2025
Setoxxx / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0 via MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 01/02/2025
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Published 1:22 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Grammy Award-winning artist Jelly Roll is set to perform at Weidner Field on July 30.

Jelly Roll is known for his hits "Save Me," "Need a Favor," and "Son of a Sinner." Joining him on stage will be Justin Moore and Ashley Cooke, according to Switchbacks Entertainment.

Officials say pre-sale tickets for the concert will go live on April 9 at 10 a.m., and tickets for the general public will go on sale on April 10 at 10 a.m.

Learn more about the concert and how to sign up for the pre-sale here.

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