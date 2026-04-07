Skip to Content
News

Air Force medic honored for saving man’s life during medical emergency at USAFA Prep School

By
Updated
today at 11:00 AM
Published 10:46 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- An active-duty Air Force member is being recognized today for taking swift, lifesaving action during a medical emergency at the United States Air Force Academy Prep School.

Jayseph Compton, an Aerospace Medical Technician, is receiving the American Red Cross Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders, one of the organization’s highest honors, after helping save a man’s life during a fitness test on November 19, 2025.

According to the American Red Cross, Compton was the first to respond after a man collapsed in the racquetball area of the Prep School gym. The man was unresponsive, not breathing, and had no detectable pulse; he was visibly turning blue.

Officials say Compton immediately began assessing the situation before starting CPR. He directed bystanders to call 911 and retrieve an automated external defibrillator, or AED. After setting up the device, a shock was advised and delivered.

Compton continued chest compressions for approximately 30 minutes while coordinating others to assist with rescue breaths and AED monitoring until emergency crews arrived.

The Red Cross says the man survived because of those efforts.

The Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders is given to individuals who use skills learned through Red Cross training to save or sustain a life. The award is signed by the organization’s president and CEO and its chairman.

Red Cross officials say Compton’s actions highlight the critical importance of CPR and AED training, which can significantly increase a person’s chances of survival during cardiac arrest.

A ceremony honoring Compton is scheduled for this afternoon. Stay with KRDO 13 for the very latest as we attend the ceremony.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Samantha Hildebrandt

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.