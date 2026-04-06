Skip to Content
News

Cimarron Hills Fire Department responds to fire off East Highway 24

Justin Frederick
By
today at 2:14 PM
Published 2:12 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cimarron Hills Fire Department confirms that they are responding to a fire located on east Highway 24 and east Woodmen Road.

Details at this time are limited.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.