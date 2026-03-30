El Paso County Sheriff’s Office introduces new explosives detection K9

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is welcoming K9 Amp to its team, its first-ever explosives-detection K9.

EPSO says K9 Amp is partnered with Deputy David Glenn and has been specially trained in providing clear alerts when detecting the odor of explosives. Rather than barking or scratching, K9 Amp has been trained to sit or lie down near the scent source, allowing handlers to safely investigate without disturbing potential explosive devices, according to EPSO.

EPSO says K9 Amp is a 5-year-old Labrador Retriever, with Deputy Glenn describing him as a true "foodie." His favorite toy is a rubber Chuck-it ball, and he uses a specialized, heavy-duty working vest.

K9 Amp has already completed around 1,700 hours of training since 2022 and is certified through the National Police Canine Association and the ATF National Odor Recognition Testing program, according to EPSO.

Law enforcement says that K9 Amp has already been deployed 50 times on missions, including sweeps for the President of the United States and the Secretary of Defense.

EPSO says they are currently working to outfit a specialized vehicle for Deputy Glenn and K9 Amp, ensuring their equipment and operational needs are fully met.

“I want to sincerely thank the Colorado Springs Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security for their continued partnership and commitment to public safety,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “Keeping and growing regional assets like K9 Amp here in the Pikes Peak region strengthens all of law enforcement. When we invest in shared resources, we enhance our shared ability to protect our communities, respond to threats, and ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike.”

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