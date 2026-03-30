Colorado rafting companies face uncertain season due to low snowpack

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Stormtracker13 has been watching a historically dry winter, and for some rafting companies, that could mean an early start to the season. With snowpack melting sooner, rivers may fill earlier than usual, bringing rafters onto the water ahead of schedule.

While early snowmelt is allowing northern Colorado outfitters to open ahead of schedule, the situation in southern Colorado remains dependent on upcoming runoff. The traditional rafting season in the region typically runs from May through September.

The lack of moisture is widespread across Colorado. Most mountain areas in the state are currently reporting snowpack levels at less than 50% of their normal averages. While some water is currently flowing through the Arkansas River, the river levels remain entirely dependent on the remaining snowpack.

The timing of the snowmelt has shifted earlier than in previous years. Snow in the region has already begun to melt in March.

Rafting conditions vary by region within the state. In northern Colorado, the early melt has allowed some companies to begin their rafting seasons ahead of schedule. However, outfitters in southern Colorado have not yet seen enough runoff to justify an early opening.

Local rafting companies in the Canon City area are currently monitoring the situation before making final scheduling decisions. Outfitters told KRDO13 that they are in a "wait and see" period as they prepare for the potential negative impacts of the low snowpack.

"Typically, the high water is in June, and that might come a little bit early this year. And then, of course, that's going to taper off as the season goes on. How much water and for how long? We don't know yet. It's still up in the air. And, you know, we're just really hoping for so maybe some late-season storms and maybe the jet stream will change a little bit," says Will Colon from Colorado Jeep Tours.

Despite the current conditions, local businesses tell KRDO13 that they still intend to provide a full season of rafting. Some companies indicated they could potentially kick off their seasons as early as late March if runoff levels increase sufficiently.

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