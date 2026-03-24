KRDO13 Investigates: State settlement reached with funeral homes that operated with expired registration

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - Newly released state documents obtained by KRDO13 Investigates show a southern Colorado funeral home and mortuary continued operating without a valid license for months before reaching a settlement with state regulators and being allowed to reopen.

The documents are part of a Stipulation and Final Agency Order issued by the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA), detailing findings against Wilson Funeral Home in Cañon City, which is operated by Holt Family Funeral Homes, and Blunt Mortuary in Colorado Springs.

Funeral home admitted to operating without a license

According to the state order, Wilson Funeral Home’s registration expired on November 30, 2024.

The documents state the business continued operating after that expiration, and admitted to providing funeral services while unlicensed.

State investigators also found the funeral home was:

Operating a refrigeration unit

Holding human remains on site

Offering funeral and memorial services to the public

All of which require an active registration under Colorado law.

The order further states that the business failed to discontinue operations after learning the license had expired.

This follows a cease-and-desist order issued on January 16, 2026, which KRDO13 Investigates first reported earlier this year.

Settlement reached with the state

Instead of proceeding to a formal hearing, the funeral home entered into a settlement agreement with the state.

Under that agreement:

The funeral home admitted to the violations outlined in the order

The business waived its right to a hearing

The state reinstated the funeral home’s registration

However, regulators issued a Letter of Admonition, a formal disciplinary action that serves as a warning that future violations could result in stronger penalties, including suspension or revocation.

Mortuary tied to similar findings

KRDO13 Investigates also found a second funeral home - Blunt Mortuary in Colorado Springs - reached a similar agreement with the state.

According to a separate state order, Blunt Mortuary:

Also allowed its registration to expire on November 30, 2024

Continued operating after that expiration

Admitted to providing funeral services while unlicensed

Like Wilson Funeral Home, Blunt Mortuary entered into a stipulation agreement with the state, resulting in:

Reinstatement of its registration

A Letter of Admonition

Both facilities are overseen by the same general manager, Michael Hendry, according to state records.

Part of broader industry concerns

These findings come after KRDO13 Investigates previously reported on multiple issues within the funeral industry in southern Colorado - including the Return to Nature funeral home in Penrose, where nearly 200 bodies were found improperly stored, and the Davis Mortuary investigation in Pueblo.

Those cases exposed gaps in oversight and prompted increased scrutiny of funeral home operations across the state.

KRDO13 Investigates reached out to Michael Hendry, the general manager for both facilities, for comment regarding the findings in the state orders.

He declined to interview and instead provided the following statement:

"Holt Family Funeral Homes has served Colorado families for over 100 years, and we understand the trust families place in us during some of the hardest moments of their lives. Recent news coverage has raised questions about registrations involving certain locations connected with our company. We want our communities to know that we took those matters seriously, worked with the state to address them, and moved promptly to correct the issue. At the Wilson location, the registration was allowed to lapse. That location was being used for funeral and memorial services only, and we moved quickly to file for reinstatement when the issue was raised. The state reinstated the registration and it is active. We also want people to know that Blunt Mortuary has been reinstated and is active. Throughout this process, we have cooperated with regulators and strengthened our internal procedures so registrations are kept current across our locations. Most importantly, our commitment to the families we serve has not changed. We remain focused on treating people with dignity, compassion, and respect, and on serving our communities the right way."

What happens next

The stipulation orders resolve the state’s cases against both funeral homes. Under the agreements, both businesses are now allowed to operate with active registrations, but remain subject to further discipline if additional violations occur.

Is there something we should know? If you have a story tip, email us at 13Investigates@krdo.com.

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