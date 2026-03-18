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DIA lifts ground stop after power outage

MGN
By
today at 11:37 AM
Published 10:41 AM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver International Airport (DIA) has lifted a ground stop after a power outage around 9:20 a.m. that lasted close to two hours.

DIA officials confirmed at around 11 a.m. that power had been restored and that normal operations should resume.

During the outage, the airport says the train to the gates was affected, delaying normal operations.

According to DIA, technicians are working to restore power.

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