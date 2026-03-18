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Denver International Airport implements ‘ground stop’ after power outage disrupts operations

MGN
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Updated
today at 10:42 AM
Published 10:41 AM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver International Airport (DIA) has ordered a ground stop for incoming flights after a power outage around 9:20 a.m.

DIA says that certain areas of the airport are still experiencing an outage, including the train to the gates.

According to DIA, technicians are working to restore power.

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