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Fort Carson confirms 500-acre fire in training area

KRDO
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Published 3:08 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fort Carson confirms that crews are currently working on a fire in their large impact training area.

Officials say the fire is around 500 acres, and with the winds, smoke will remain visible in the area.

There are no reports of damages, injuries, or threats to structures says Fort Carson.

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