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Fire danger lingers

KRDO
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New
Published 4:12 PM

TODAY: Temperatures expected to peak around 5 pm with Colorado Springs getting up to 71 degrees and Pueblo getting up to 77 degrees. Skies stay clear and sunny. 20 mph gusts are possible after 4 pm mainly. The high country has the potential to get 40 mph gusts which puts Fremont County and as well as a few other areas in the high country under a red flag warning until 8 pm.

EXTENDED: The massive ridge of high pressure moves east toward Colorado. By Wednesday, highs will climb into the 80s for most communities along the I-25 corridor. Colorado Springs could see highs in the mid 80s by Thursday. Pueblo and the Eastern Plains could see highs in the upper 80s to low 90 degrees Wednesday through Saturday. Expect more Fire Weather Warnings over the next few days.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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