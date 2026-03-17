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Calhan Fire Department responding to fire on South Calhan Rd

KRDO
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Updated
today at 2:33 PM
Published 2:03 PM

CALHAN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Calhan Fire Department is working on a fire along the 7900 Block of South Calhan Rd, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, around 2 p.m. on March 17.

KRDO13 crews are en route to the scene. Details at this time are limited.

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Abby Smith

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