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Local rescue urgently seeking foster homes to help dogs in need

El Paso County Canine Rescue
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Published 4:11 PM


EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Canine Rescue, a local foster-based nonprofit pet rescue, is urgently seeking new foster homes.

The rescue explains that, unlike shelters with physical facilities, they rely entirely on volunteer foster families who open their homes to dogs in need. As a result, the rescue is urging the community to help dogs waiting for a chance at a new life by becoming a foster home.

El Paso County Canine Rescue
El Paso County Canine Rescue
El Paso County Canine Rescue

“Being a foster-based rescue means every single life we save depends on someone willing to temporarily open their home,” said Julie Cousino with El Paso County Canine Rescue. “When we don’t have enough foster homes available, we have to say no to dogs that desperately need help.”

According to the rescue, a foster home provides a loving environment while the rescue finds a permanent home and covers veterinary care and supplies.

“Fostering really does saves lives. It’s the only way we can continue helping dogs get out of dangerous or overcrowded situations and into safety,” says Cousino.

Those interested in fostering can apply here.

For questions or concerns, email:  info@elpasocountycanine.org.

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Abby Smith

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