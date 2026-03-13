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Wildlife officers rescue stuck deer from swimming pool in Grand Junction

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Published 12:24 PM

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) shared videos of a rescue performed by wildlife officers in Grand Junction after a young buck got stuck in the deep end of a swimming pool.

CPW says officers used a tranquilizer to immobilize the deer and carefully pulled the deer out of the pool.

The deer was then taken to a safe spot and fitted with an ear tag. CPW says after the deer was given a reversal drug to wake up, officers kept an eye on the animal until it left on its own.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW officers confirmed the deer left the area safely.

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Abby Smith

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