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Walsenburg Schools closed due to city-wide boil advisory

KRDO
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Updated
today at 4:34 PM
Published 4:33 PM

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KRDO) -- Walsenburg High School and Peakview Schools will be closed through Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, due to a city-wide boil advisory.

The City of Walsenburg announced a boil water advisory due to a water line break that caused a loss of pressure in the water system.

The city recommends boiling all water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.

Crews are working to locate and repair the break, but at this time, there is no estimated repair time, according to the city.

For questions, contact Joseph Porras, Water Treatment Plant Manager, at 719-831-6673, says the city.

To sign up for Huerfano County emergency alerts through HCNotify, click here.

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