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Pueblo County officials warn of smoke and haze from Nebraska wildfires

KRDO
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Published 10:42 AM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is warning the community that multiple wildfires in western Nebraska are causing smoke and haze in the county.

PCSO says this smoke is mostly visible in eastern Pueblo County.

Law enforcement asks that you only call 911 if you see active flames or plumes of smoke in the area.

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Abby Smith

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