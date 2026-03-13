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One deceased, one seriously injured in suspected domestic violence related incident

KRDO
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Published 4:55 PM

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announces that they are assisting the Rocky Ford Police Department with a death investigation after a 46-year-old male was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

RFPD reports that around 2:44 a.m. on March 13, they were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of North 5th Street.

CBI says the 46-year-old male was found with a fatal gunshot wound and pronounced dead on the scene. A 42-year-old female was also located inside the house with serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to CBI.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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Abby Smith

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