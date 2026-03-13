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Harrison High School Band gains inspiration from renowned orchestra conductor

KRDO
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Published 3:41 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Students at Harrison High School are receiving a world-class music education. The school band welcomed renowned orchestra conductor Michelle Di Russo to lead the class on March 13.

She's usually the music director of the Delaware Symphony, but she's in the Springs as the guest conductor with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic. On the surface, she's helping students perfect their technique, but the experience is more powerful than that, says Di Russo.

"Some of us are not great with words, and we choose an instrument, a different way to express ourselves, and I think when you can do that through an instrument, it's really powerful," says Di Russo.

Di Russo says she hopes experiences like these become lasting memories for kids that will inspire their future passion in music.

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