Reportan posible incidente con atacante armado en sinagoga del área de Detroit

Published 11:24 AM

Por Sara Smart, CNN

La policía se encuentra en respuesta a informes de un posible atacante armado en Temple Israel en West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, informó la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Oakland.

El incidente llevó a las Escuelas de Bloomfield Hills a entrar en “modo seguro”, informó el Departamento de Policía de Bloomfield Township en una publicación en redes sociales.

West Bloomfield Township está a unos 40 kilómetros al noroeste de Detroit.

Noticia en desarrollo…

