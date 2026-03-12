Skip to Content
Humane Society urgently seeks foster volunteers as kitten season approaches

Article was co-written by KRDO13 intern Melissa Ramirez

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Kitten season is coming up sooner than expected due to the warm temperatures this year, according to experts at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR).

HSPPR wants to remind the community that fostering is free, and the organization is urgently seeking volunteers to foster kittens this season.

With HSPPR receiving an influx of kittens as the weather warms, they say your help is needed for kittens who are too young and/or medically fragile.

Requirements to become a foster volunteer, according to HSPPR:

  • At least 18 years of age
  • Have reliable transportation and attend appointments as needed
  • Not exceeding the number of pets allowed in your home (no more than eight animals), based on zoning regulations and your city of residence
  • Ensure your own pets are up to current vaccinations
  • Ability to use and access email/internet
  • Complete a home visit prior to fostering, as required by state law

For more information on fostering, or to see if you are the right fit, click here.

