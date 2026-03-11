Skip to Content
Tracking wind & fire danger, warming after today

TODAY: We're tracking cooler temperatures on the back end of a cold front that swept across Eastern Colorado last night, topping off in the low to mid 50's along and east of I-25 today. Winds will be gusty across our Central Mountains and San Luis Valley where humidity levels are low enough and temps are warm enough (seeing some 60's there) for Red Flag Warnings until 7PM.

TOMORROW: We're tracking even stronger wind gusts Thursday, with some 60+ MPH gusts possible across higher elevation areas on Southern Colorado and 100+ MPH gusts across the foothills in NoCo. Meanwhile temps warm back to the 60's and 70's in lower lying areas. Expect widespread fire danger.

EXTENDED: Fire danger continues Friday and Saturday with warm temps and gusty winds. Sunday brings some much needed moisture and cooler temps back around average in the 50's.

