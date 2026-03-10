Suspect charged with attempted murder of Rihanna faces additional charges in court

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Ivanna Ortiz, the 35-year-old woman criminally charged after “trying to kill” singer Rihanna, made her first court appearance Monday, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Ortiz was arrested Sunday after allegedly firing a semiautomatic weapon at Rihanna’s LA home. Ortiz is facing a total of 14 counts, including one count of attempted murder, 10 felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three felony counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper, according to the release.

Ortiz, who is from Orlando, is being held on $1.8 million bail and is set to appear for an arraignment on March 25.

If convicted on all counts, she faces up to life in state prison, the release said.

“Opening fire in any populated neighborhood is extremely dangerous, puts lives at risk and will be fully prosecuted,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a statement. “Thankfully, no one was injured in this shooting, but this careless violence will not be tolerated in our community. Such shooters will find their next destination to be our jails and prisons.”

The Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office has been appointed to represent Ortiz, a spokesperson for the office told CNN in a statement Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department previously told CNN that the shooting incident happened at 1:20 p.m. PT on Sunday. The shots fired hit the outside gate to the house but not the house itself, according to the LAPD

There were no injuries, although there were people in the house at the time of the incident, police said.

Ortiz, according to the DA’s news release, was arrested a “short time” later in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of LA’s San Fernando Valley.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky.

The best-selling artist and entrepreneur had her third child just last September, having revealed the pregnancy at last May’s Met Gala.

A year ago, Rihanna said she’d “cracked the code” for her ninth album. Recent reports say she’s been in the studio recently; her most recent album was 2016’s “Anti.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

