Water worries, message to gun owners, hot air balloon rescue: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! The Academy Awards are right around the corner, and it’s difficult to find another year when the major categories were this wide open.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Water worries

Sea levels are on average 1 foot higher than previously assumed, raising alarms that the world is underestimating how much land and how many people will be affected by rising oceans. That could spell trouble for the future.

2️⃣ ‘It’s not going to end here’

The conviction of Colin Gray, a Georgia school shooter’s father, isn’t the first time a parent has been found responsible for a mass shooting committed by their child. Legal experts said it sends a powerful message to gun owners.

3️⃣ Is NYC ready?

CNN went on the campaign trail with JFK’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, as he runs for Congress. He shared his thoughts on President Donald Trump’s changes to the Kennedy Center, his cousin RFK Jr. and the loss of his sister.

4️⃣ ED and your heart

Erectile dysfunction can be a sign of underlying cardiovascular disease in men who are otherwise healthy. A doctor explains what you should know about the potential risks.

5️⃣ Flavor on the side

You’re probably familiar with kimchi, one of Korean cuisine’s best-known accompaniments. But there’s so much more to explore — take a spin through some other delicious dishes.

Watch this

🎈 Sky-high save: Firefighters climbed 920 feet to reach two people after their hot air balloon got tangled in a cell phone tower in Longview, Texas. Watch the dramatic rescue.

Top headlines

US says it’s striking ‘deeper’ into Iran as war spreads across region

House Oversight panel votes to subpoena AG Pam Bondi in Epstein probe

House Ethics Committee will investigate allegations against Rep. Tony Gonzales

Check this out

🥵 Hot spot: Saunas aren’t just a wellness experience — they can be a fun night out, a first date or a way to build community. The latest trend has ancient roots.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

💬 Which Trump administration official just agreed to testify about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein?

﻿A. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

B. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick

C. FBI Director Kash Patel

D. Secretary of State Marco Rubio

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Live updates from the primaries in Texas, North Carolina and Arkansas — here’s the latest

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Lutnick said he would appear voluntarily before the House Oversight Committee.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.