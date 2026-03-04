How each senator voted on an effort to rein in Trump’s Iran war powers

By Annette Choi, CNN

(CNN) — Republican senators rejected a war powers resolution on Wednesday that would have required the Trump administration to seek congressional approval before continuing military action against Iran.

One Republican, Kentucky’s Sen. Rand Paul, joined Democrats in voting for the resolution. Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania joined Republicans to vote against it.

To the alarm of some Capitol Hill lawmakers, President Donald Trump ordered strikes on Tehran over the weekend and called for the overthrow of the current regime.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune had argued that Trump did have the authority to order strikes on Iran — despite the fact that the military operation was not put to a vote in Congress.

The House will also vote on the issue Thursday.

