US Rep. Tony Gonzales and activist Brandon Herrera will head to a runoff for Texas’ 23rd District, CNN projects

(CNN) — US Rep. Tony Gonzales and conservative activist Brandon Herrera will advance to a runoff in the Republican primary for Texas’ 23rd District, CNN’s Decision Desk projects, prolonging a contentious campaign in which Gonzales denied allegations that he had an affair with a former staffer who died by suicide.

It’s a rematch from two years ago, when Gonzales beat Herrera in a runoff by just 354 votes out of nearly 30,000. But this time, the campaign was upended by the allegations Gonzales had an affair with Regina Ann Santos-Aviles, the former staffer, who died in September. A county medical examiner ruled that she died of self-immolation and listed her manner of death as suicide.

The controversy gained traction in the final weeks before the primary amid a pressure campaign from Herrera and new revelations from Adrian Aviles, the husband of the late staffer.

Text messages provided to CNN by Adrian Aviles show that Gonzales sent lewd messages to Santos-Aviles, including one exchange asking for a “sexy pic.” In an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett last week, Aviles called the congressman a “predator” and said that “he’s continued to lie to the American people, his constituents.”

He faces mounting calls from some of his GOP colleagues to step down. “A male harassing a female employee, I just can’t stomach it, dude. I’ve got a wife and a daughter. He needs to go,” Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett told CNN’s Manu Raju.

Gonzales has said he won’t resign.

“There will be an opportunity for all the details and facts to come out,” he told CNN last week. “What you’ve seen is not all the facts. And there will be ample time for all of that to come out.”

He accused Adrian Aviles and his attorney of blackmailing him, claims the attorney, Bobby Barrera, denied.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has also so far declined to back calls for Gonzales’ resignation, though he conceded the accusations were “very serious” and said that he has urged the San Antonio Republican to address them with his constituents directly.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has not withdrawn his endorsement of Gonzales, made last December, though Trump notably left Gonzales off a list of his Texas endorsements posted on social media last week. Still, the president shouted out the congressman at an event in Corpus Christi, Texas, last Friday, remarking, “Tony, congratulations.”

Herrera has used the controversy to raise questions about Gonzales’ character and electability. Some Texas Republicans allied with Herrera supported his calls for Gonzalez’s resignation, including state Rep. Wes Virdell, whose district shares territory with the 23rd.

Pressing the attack, Herrera has leveraged a large social media following cultivated over years of conservative commentary, particularly on gun rights. His username on X is “TheAKGuy,” and he boasts more than 4 million subscribers to his channel on YouTube, featuring hundreds of firearm reviews dating back to 2025.

“These texts are disgusting,” Herrera wrote on X last month, reacting to revelations about Gonzales’ text message to Santos-Aviles. “The question is, will Tony finally admit he’s been lying this whole time? Or will he double down even though there is now undeniable proof?”

