The Pueblo County boys basketball team is not Cinderella

"Make sure we're locked in and focused. Understand the job. Have some fun today"

Pueblo County always has fun because, "We're a bunch of idiots, so we're going to go and mess around," says Lowry Kirkland.

The Hornets have messed around and now they will play the top seed in the class five playoffs in Palisade. "I mean, we look at it as were equal to him, you know, I mean seedings whatever seeding is just a seed. It's a number," says Kirkland. County head coach Blake Cesar adds, "We're supposed to be there, we belong at the top of the states."

"You seniors. And there's a lot of you this is your your last opportunity. This is your last guaranteed game. Right? Let's go make the best of the experience."

An experience they won't forget, "You know, we've we've all grown up together and we use we all used to play together and it's just like we want to keep going. You know what I mean,?" says Luca Tucci.

One of the nine seniors Kirkland adds, "I mean, it means a lot because we've been one put it together for the last four years. You've got nine of us that are playing hard, playing together."

"And you know it's going to be a team bonding experience. You go six hours across the mountain, let's go play the one seed. It's going to be something you remember the rest of life, whether you know how it goes, but we're going to win," says Cesar.