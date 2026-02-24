France bans US ambassador Charles Kushner from meeting French ministers

By Billy Stockwell, Tim Lister, Joseph Ataman, CNN

(CNN) — The US ambassador to France, Charles Kushner, has been blocked from directly accessing French government ministers after he failed to appear to a summons by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.

Kushner had been summoned over comments made about the death of French far-right activist Quentin Deranque earlier this month, but “did not appear” on Monday, a statement from France’s foreign affairs ministry, the Quai d’Orsay, said.

“Faced with this apparent misunderstanding of the basic expectations of an ambassador’s mission, the Minister has requested that he no longer have direct access to members of the French government,” the statement said.

Kushner will still be permitted to carry out his duties and have “diplomatic exchanges” with officials.

The spat deepened further on Tuesday when Barrot said the US ambassador’s failure to appear on Monday will “naturally affect his ability to carry out his mission in our country.”

The French foreign minister insisted that while Kushner’s actions will not “affect the relationship between the United States and France in any way,” they demand “an explanation.”

“We do not accept that a country can interfere in our national political debate, whatever the circumstances. This is the explanation we need,” Barrot told French public broadcaster FranceInfo.

“The tragedy of Quentin Deranque’s death has deeply affected the nation and bereaved a French family. What we have said is that we reject any political exploitation of this tragedy,” added Barrot.

CNN has reached out to the US embassy in France and the US State Department for comment.

Quentin Deranque, 23, died two days after suffering severe head injuries in a brawl in the city of Lyon on February 12, drawing comment from the Trump administration which described the death as the result of left-wing violence.

On Friday, the US embassy in France shared an X post from the US State Department’s Counterterrorism Bureau which said reports that Deranque “was killed by left-wing militants, should concern us all.”

“Violent radical leftism is on the rise and its role in Quentin Deranque’s death demonstrates the threat it poses to public safety,” the X post said.

The fatal brawl was caught on video, which showed several masked people kicking and punching a man on the ground, causing widespread shock and anger in France.

Authorities have charged two people with murder in connection with Deranque’s death, and altogether 11 have been arrested.

The French foreign minister previously said he would summon Kushner after he labeled his comments about the incident as “interference,” in an interview with radio station France Inter.

The incident has also sparked a diplomatic spat between France and Italy, after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Deranque’s death was caused “by groups linked to left-wing extremism” and condemned “a climate of ideological hatred sweeping several nations.”

This is not the first time that Kushner, father of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, has failed to appear after being summoned amid criticism from the French authorities.

In August 2025, the Foreign Ministry summoned Kushner after he accused the French government of a “lack of sufficient action” in confronting antisemitism.

A French diplomatic source told CNN at the time that the US chargé d’affaires was summoned to the ministry’s headquarters in Paris in Kushner’s absence, as he was not in Paris.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Lisa Courbebaisse contributed reporting.