Sewage overflows into milk and formula lab at Colorado Springs Children’s Hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) inspectors cited Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, after finding grave procedural failures. Officials say the facility failed to implement appropriate infection control measures in the milk and formula lab and stock room after a sewage line became clogged and overflowed into the area.

What they found was so dire that an Immediate Jeopardy was declared on Jan 20, 2026.

Immediate Jeopardy is defined by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as a situation in which noncompliance by providers, suppliers, or laboratories has placed the health and safety of recipients in its care at risk for serious injury, serious harm, serious impairment or death.

Inspectors say the failure to implement appropriate infection control measures created the likelihood, if not immediately corrected, of serious harm affecting patients.

The state writes that the hospital made a plan to address the Immediate Jeopardy situation.

They say that according to the submitted plan:

The facility moved its milk lab to an alternate location.

The facility removed and disposed of supplies, shelving, and other equipment from the milk lab and storage area.

Additionally, the facility removed baseboards, re-caulked a backsplash, and used Killz surface sealant on an exposed composite wood shelf.

The facility conducted moisture testing in the storage room and milk lab.

The facility also provided staff education regarding the cause of the sewage line overflow.

Based on the submitted plan, inspectors say the facility was notified that the Immediate Jeopardy was removed on Jan. 22, 2026.

