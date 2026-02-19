State cites Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs for leak in milk and formula lab

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) inspectors cited Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. Officials say the facility failed to implement appropriate infection control measures in the milk and formula lab and stock room after a sewage line became clogged and overflowed into the area.

According to a citation from the state, a plumber told inspectors they were paged to go to the milk lab storage area on January 15. According to the documents, the plumber told the state they entered the milk lab around 2 to 3 hours after.

The plumber told the state milk lab staff had told them water had been pouring into the lab and staff were cleaning up water with towels, according to the documents. They continued to say the source of the water was a clogged sewage line, resulting in an overflow of water, according to state documents. The documents go on to detail that the plumber told the state they removed ceiling tiles in the milk lab, noting that three were wet.

The next day, the plumber replaced the ceiling tiles, according to what the plumber told investigators in state documents. In state documents, the plumber told inspectors there was a risk of infection from the water overflow.

State documents detail that staff said they were complaining about the smell of raw sewage after January 15.

State documents explain that staff were then given fans to mitigate the smell. But the documents continue to say that staff raised concerns that the fans might spread bacteria during milk and formula preparation, placing patients who consumed the milk and formula at risk for infection.

In state documents, a hospital employee told state investigators a terminal clean (a thorough deep cleaning and disinfection of equipment, surfaces and the entire room) of the milk lab had been completed on Jan. 15, 2026. A supervisor told inspectors they returned to the room two days later, Jan. 17, 2026, and saw streaks on the walls and white powder covering flat surfaces, outlined in state documents.

In a state citation, an infection preventionist told inspectors they recommended throwing out the formula and conducting three terminal cleanings of the area. The infection preventionist told inspectors that if they had been aware of the volume of water released, they would have recommended clearing out the entire storage room, according to state documents.

KRDO13 has reached out to Children's Hospital Colorado and CDPHE for answers. This article will be updated with the responses we receive.

"Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, recently experienced a graywater leak that affected an isolated area in the hospital. Patient and team member safety are our top priority, and we take these concerns seriously. In response to the leak, operations were evaluated and relocated. The 'immediate jeopardy' status from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment was lifted and the leak was mitigated within 48 hours. There were no impacts to patient, visitor or team member safety. We encourage anyone with questions to contact our patient advocate team." - Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

According to a state citation, what inspectors found prompted an Immediate Jeopardy declaration on Jan. 20, 2026.

Immediate Jeopardy is defined by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as a situation in which noncompliance by providers, suppliers, or laboratories has placed the health and safety of recipients in its care at risk for serious injury, serious harm, serious impairment or death.

In state documents, inspectors say the failure to implement appropriate infection control measures created the likelihood, if not immediately corrected, of serious harm affecting patients.

The state writes that the hospital made a plan to address the Immediate Jeopardy situation.

Colorado inspectors say that, according to the submitted plan by the hospital:

The facility moved its milk lab to an alternate location.

The facility removed and disposed of supplies, shelving, and other equipment from the milk lab and storage area.

Additionally, the facility removed baseboards, re-caulked a backsplash, and used Killz surface sealant on an exposed composite wood shelf.

The facility conducted moisture testing in the storage room and milk lab.

The facility also provided staff education regarding the cause of the sewage line overflow.

Based on the submitted plan, inspectors say the facility was notified that the Immediate Jeopardy was removed on Jan. 22, 2026.

KRDO13 will have a full report on KRDO13 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.