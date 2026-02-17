Man arrested after charging Capitol building with loaded shotgun, police say

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — An 18-year-old who charged the US Capitol with a loaded shotgun while wearing a tactical vest was quickly arrested Tuesday, US Capitol Police said.

Law enforcement has not yet determined a motive for the would-be attack.

Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan said the man, armed with the loaded shotgun and carrying additional rounds, drove a white Mercedes SUV near the Capitol before exiting and running toward the building.

He was intercepted by Capitol Police, who drew their firearms and told him to drop his gun and get on the ground, Sullivan said. The man, who Sullivan did not name during the press conference, complied and laid down before being arrested and taken into custody.

“Who knows what could have happened if we didn’t have officers” at their posts, Sullivan said.

“This individual had a tactical vest on,” the chief said, as well as “tactical gloves.” A Kevlar helmet and gas mask were found in the man’s car, Sullivan said.

Law enforcement temporarily closed traffic and cautioned people to stay away from the area during the incident.

The Capitol was quieter than usual on Tuesday, with lawmakers away from Washington this week on a pre-scheduled recess.

USCP are working to determine where the man came from and said the vehicle was not registered in his name.

The man was acting alone and an investigation is ongoing, Capitol Police said. More information on the suspect is expected to be released later Tuesday.

