Tracking widespread moisture!
TODAY: Mountain snow ramps back up this morning. Friday will also bring scattered rain showers across Eastern Colorado. Afternoon highs will cool to the 50's and low 60's across lower lying areas in the Pikes Peak Region. Rain/snow mixing and light overnight accumulations are possible across Teller County and Northern El Paso County.
EXTENDED: We dry back out by Saturday afternoon with temps rebounding to widespread 60's by Sunday. It'll be gusty at times on the back end of this disturbance, with some 20-25 MPH winds. We're tracking a Sunny Sunday before active weather returns next week, starting with mountain snow Monday then the possibility for some I-25 showers Tuesday. We'll keep you updated on that next weather maker as we get closer!