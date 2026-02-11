KRDO13 Investigates: Colorado Springs doctor’s license suspended after violating agreement to only treat men

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs doctor’s license has been suspended after state officials say he treated female patients despite an agreement he had with the Colorado Physician Health Program (CPHP) that limited him to only treating men.

The Colorado Medical Board suspended the license of Dr. Matthew Young, who practices at Elevated Family Care near Powers Boulevard and Rangewood Drive, in late January 2026.

State documents show Young signed a Non-Practice Agreement in September 2024 with the CPHP. The agreement limited his medical practice to treating male patients only due to what public records from the Colorado Medical Board describe as concerns about his "professionalism and boundaries with women."

The documents do not detail the specific nature of the concerns. They state Young was undergoing examination for a physical or mental health condition that could impair his ability to practice medicine.

According to the Board’s suspension order, Young reported to CPHP that he had seen five female patients in December of 2025, violating the agreement.

The Board suspended his license effective Jan. 26, 2026. The suspension remains in place while regulators review whether he can safely practice under a proposed compliance plan.

KRDO13 Investigates contacted Elevated Family Care, where staff said Young is currently on medical leave through February and not seeing patients.

However, office staff confirmed the practice is still scheduling future appointments for him.

The Department of Regulatory Agencies, which over sees the state medical board, told KRDO13 Investigates that scheduling future appointments during a suspension "may not specifically constitute a violation, but providing medical care while suspended would be prohibited."

KRDO13 Investigates also found, this is not the first time Young has faced disciplinary action.

Colorado Medical Board records show that in 2015, Young signed a Stipulation and Final Agency Order after the Board found he had engaged in a sexual relationship with a woman who had been his patient.

His license was placed on probation for five years and he was required to complete professional boundaries and ethics training.

The incident occurred in 2013. The probation period began in 2015 and was set to last five years. State records reviewed by KRDO13 Investigates do not clearly indicate when or whether that probation was formally lifted.

Board documents show a new examination process began between CPHP and Dr. Young, at the behest of the medical board, in 2019. That ultimately led to the 2024 agreement limiting Young’s practice to male patients.

Elevated Family Care provided the following statement to KRDO13 Investigates:

"We are aware that information regarding Dr. Young’s past has been circulated by individuals with a personal dispute with him. We strongly caution against reliance on single-source narratives that go beyond what is contained in the official public records. To be clear, the current Colorado Medical Board action is a temporary administrative suspension related to a compliance issue involving a practice restriction. It is not related to any allegation of sexual misconduct. Dr. Young is not currently seeing patients, has submitted a compliance plan, and the matter is scheduled for review at the Board’s February meeting."

KRDO13 Investigates attempted multiple times to contact Young directly, including calling, asking his office to connect him with us, and going to his home. He did not respond.

According to Elevated Family Care, a compliance plan has been submitted and the matter is scheduled for review at the Medical Board’s February meeting. The suspension remains in effect.

