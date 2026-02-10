Scientists find first physical evidence that Romans used human poop as medicine

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Researchers in Turkey say they have unearthed archaeological evidence that the Romans used human feces in medical treatments.

Although Roman texts described the practice, this is the first time that physical evidence has been documented, according to a study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports.

Lead study author Cenker Atila, an archaeologist at Turkey’s Sivas Cumhuriyet University, told CNN that he had spotted residues in some Roman glass bottles, known as unguentaria, at the Bergama Museum during research for “Glass Objects from Bergama Museum,” a 2022 book he coauthored.

Atila found residues in seven different vessels but only obtained a conclusive result from one artifact excavated in the ancient city of Pergamon that dates from the second century.

After removing the clay cap and collecting a sample of brownish flakes within the bottle, Atila found that it contained “human feces, a high concentration of thyme and olive oil,” he said.

“Because we are well acquainted with ancient textual sources, we immediately recognized this as a medicinal preparation used by the famous Roman physician Galen,” he said.

Born into a wealthy Greek family in Pergamon, Galen was an anatomical pioneer who served three Roman emperors; his medical texts had lasting influence for some 1,500 years.

“Finding the very remedy described by Galen himself was both a great surprise and a source of immense excitement for us,” Atila added.

Fecal transfer is an ancient treatment

According to ancient texts, human and animal feces were known as “treatments for conditions ranging from inflammation and infection to reproductive disorders,” the study authors wrote.

“Although often discussed with euphemism or caution, such substances were not necessarily perceived as repulsive or irrational. Rather, they occupied a liminal space in ancient pharmacology – considered potent and efficacious, yet also symbolically and sensorially charged,” the authors added.

Atila said the results of the study analysis mean a medical practice “previously known only from ancient written sources has now been physically proven through an archaeological object.”

“At the same time, our findings provide evidence that ‘fecal transfer,’ which holds an important place in modern medicine today, was already known in antiquity,” he said, referring to the practice of collecting a fecal sample from a healthy donor and transplanting them to a patient in order to harness the benefits of microbiota.

(The US Food and Drug Administration has approved two fecal transfer products for the prevention of recurrent bacterial infection of the colon in adults.)

While this kind of glass bottle was typically used to hold perfume, this one was apparently repurposed as a medicine bottle, Atila said.

As for the thyme, it was used for its antibacterial properties and to suppress the odor of the feces, he explained.

“When we opened the bottle, we did not encounter any noticeable smell,” he said.

The investigation was scientifically solid, said Nicholas Purcell, a professor emeritus of ancient history at the University of Oxford, England, who was not involved in the study.

The findings are not surprising, as this kind of therapy is prominent in Roman texts, he said, “but it is very nice to join that tradition up with archaeological material.”

“I’d be very interested in the context in which this was found, before it reached the museum stores,” said Purcell, who raised the possibility that the glass bottle may have been found in a tomb, perhaps buried alongside a doctor or a patient.

“The default has been to think little glass vessels in tombs held lovely luxuries, especially perfumes and cosmetics, but the main contribution of this neat piece of research could be to widen that enquiry,” he added.

The study was published on January 19.

