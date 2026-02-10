Pueblo South High School signing day

At Pueblo South high school on Tuesday, two students signed their letters of intent. Jake Pisciotta signed to play football at Western Colorado University and Kade Ortiz signed to play baseball at York University.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.