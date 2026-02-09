Olympic gold sparks local pride in Olympic City USA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A major victory on Olympic ice is sending waves of excitement all the way to Olympic City USA.

The U.S. figure skating team captured gold at the Winter Olympics after a nail-biting finish in the team competition. The Americans secured the title by just one point over Japan, thanks in large part to a standout performance from 21-year-old Ilia Malinin.

Malinin, nicknamed the “Quad God,” delivered under pressure, landing five quadruple jumps in his free skate and scoring more than 200 points to seal the victory for Team USA.

That moment is resonating strongly in Colorado Springs, a city known nationwide as Olympic City USA and home to elite training facilities that help prepare athletes for competition on the world stage.

At the Broadmoor World Arena, where many Olympic hopefuls train year-round, coaches and skaters say victories like this showcase the dedication, sacrifice, and years of training required to reach Olympic-level competition.

For young athletes stepping onto the ice, Olympic success serves as powerful motivation. Many skaters spend early mornings and late nights perfecting routines, all with hopes of representing Team USA one day.

KRDO13 is visiting the Broadmoor World Arena to hear directly from coaches, rink leadership, and local skaters about what this historic Olympic victory means to them and how it is inspiring the next generation of athletes training right here in Colorado Springs.

Tune in tonight for the full story!