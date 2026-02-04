See the first baby elephant born at Smithsonian’s National Zoo in nearly 25 years

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — A female Asian elephant calf has been born at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute (NZCBI) in Washington, DC, the first in almost a quarter of a century.

The baby, whose name will be chosen in a public poll, was born to mother Nhi Linh, 12, and father Spike, 44, at 1.15 a.m. ET on Monday, according to a statement from the zoo, published Tuesday.

A neonatal exam revealed that the calf “appeared healthy, alert and bright-eyed,” weighed 308 pounds (140 kilograms) and stood 38.5 inches (98 centimeters) tall, the zoo said.

Asian elephants, of which the zoo has six adults plus the new arrival, are an endangered species, and their pregnancies last 18-22 months on average.

This is Nhi Linh’s first child, born following a 21-month pregnancy. Spike has fathered three other calves at other zoos but none survived, the zoo said.

“Because Nhi Linh and Spike’s genes are not well represented in zoos, their calf will help strengthen the genetic diversity of the Asian elephant population in North America and around the world,” the statement said.

Brandie Smith, the John and Adrienne Mars director of NZCBI, said the birth filled the team with “profound joy” after a wait of nearly 25 years for a calf.

“When you see the calf and those heartwarming interactions with the herd, I hope you’ll be inspired to help save this endangered species,” Smith said.

“What we learn from our elephants in D.C. directly strengthens our work to protect wild Asian elephants across Southeast Asia,” she added.

The calf will now spend up to a month bonding with her mother, herd members and keepers out of the public eye before she moves into the zoo exhibit.

“Asian elephants are an intelligent, sensitive and social species, so building these bonds is critical to the calf’s development,” the zoo said.

“Keepers are looking forward to learning if the calf will take after Spike, who is relaxed and easygoing, or be feisty and rambunctious like Nhi Linh,” it added.

Members of the public are invited to vote for one of four names for the baby. The names have been selected by the elephant-care team and are inspired by mother Nhi Linh’s name, which is of Vietnamese origin.

The first option is Linh Mai, or spirit blossom, and the second is Thảo Nhi, which means gentle and beloved.

Option three is Tú Anh, with Tú meaning talented or gifted and Anh defined as bright and intelligent.

Lastly, voters can opt for Tuyết, which means “snow” and alludes to the fact that the baby was born in the winter.

The poll will close on February 13.

