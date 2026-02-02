Elon Musk’s SpaceX acquires xAI, merging his two most ambitious companies

By Chris Isidore, CNN

(CNN) — SpaceX has acquired xAI, the company announced on Monday, merging two of Elon Musk’s most ambitious companies.

“This marks not just the next chapter, but the next book in SpaceX and xAI’s mission,” a statement on SpaceX’s website said.

The merger could be seen as an indication of the cash xAI needs to compete in the fast-growing field of AI, as well as the technology’s importance in future of space exploration.

The move is yet another sign that tech giants like Musk and his companies are scrambling to secure more computing resources to power advancements in artificial intelligence.

“Current advances in AI are dependent on large terrestrial data centers, which require immense amounts of power and cooling,” Musk wrote in a post on SpaceX’s website. “The only logical solution therefore is to transport these resource-intensive efforts to a location with vast power and space.”

Musk said he estimates that the “lowest cost way to generate AI compute will be in space” within two to three years.

SpaceX sought permission on Friday from the Federal Communication Commission to launch a constellation of 1 million satellites into orbit. The filing said the aim is to provide a network of solar-powered data centers to “accommodate the explosive growth of data demands driven by AI.”

But the technology is not without controversy, particularly when it comes to whether it’s being used with sufficient guardrails.

Musk’s xAI also owns his social media platform X, whose chatbot Grok recently came under fire for producing sexual images of mainly women, many of them real people. The AI chatbot was also criticized last year for a series of violent and antisemitic posts, which the company apologized for and blamed on a systems update.

The potential problems with AI, however, have not made AI companies any less attractive to investors. AI chipmaker Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company, said last year it was investing $100 billion investment in OpenAI.

Musk’s xAI is not the only company with big cash demands. SpaceX has its own ambitious and extraordinarily expensive goals. Most notably, the company plans to eventually transport people to Mars and establish a permanent colony there.

Musk confirmed in December he was planning an initial public offering for SpaceX, which was founded in 2002. That Wall Street debut, reportedly already valued at about $1.5 trillion, could be one of the largest in history. And that was before the reports a merger with xAI.

Both SpaceX and xAI have had no trouble raising money from investors eager to participate in their growth plans. But being publicly traded would increase the ability of the companies to raise capital.

That proposition that could add to Musk’s already staggering net worth. He’s worth $676 billion, according to Bloomberg’s real time Billionaire tracker, making him the richest person in the world. A combined SpaceX and xAI public could only dramatically increase that net worth.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.