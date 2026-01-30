Tracking a stunning weekend ahead!

TONIGHT: A few linger showers continue in the mountains with the chance for a little moisture to spill over the Plains. Overnight lows cool to the low 20's in most lower lying areas.

WEEKEND: We stay warm and GORGEOUS along and east of I-25 in the 50's - even some low 60's! Gusts will continue in the 15-20 MPH range Saturday afternoon but calm a bit Sunday.

EXTENDED: Fire danger could pop up over the next few days, especially Monday as winds are expected to pick back up ahead of our next trough dropping temperatures around 10 degrees into Tuesday and Wednesday and possibly bringing a small amount of precipitation. We'll keep you updated on any fire weather watches or warnings that get prompted by the National Weather Service.