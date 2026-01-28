Skip to Content
News

Three wars, one lifetime of service: Remembering Lou Schindler

Louis Schindler
shrineofremembrance.com
Louis Schindler
By
Published 11:25 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs community gathered today to honor the life of Louis “Lou” Schindler — a decorated Army veteran whose service spanned three wars and more than a century of life.

From World War II to Vietnam, Lou’s legacy extended far beyond the battlefield. Friends and caregivers say he lived quietly, humbly, and always in service to others.

KRDO spoke with those who knew him best about the man behind the medals — and the impact he left behind.

Tune in tonight at 5 and 6 for the full story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Samantha Hildebrandt

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.