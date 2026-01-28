Three wars, one lifetime of service: Remembering Lou Schindler

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs community gathered today to honor the life of Louis “Lou” Schindler — a decorated Army veteran whose service spanned three wars and more than a century of life.

From World War II to Vietnam, Lou’s legacy extended far beyond the battlefield. Friends and caregivers say he lived quietly, humbly, and always in service to others.

KRDO spoke with those who knew him best about the man behind the medals — and the impact he left behind.

Tune in tonight at 5 and 6 for the full story.