Truck fire closes right lane of southbound I-25 south of Fountain

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The right lane of southbound I-25 is closed between Exit 123 (Clear Spring Ranch) and Exit 122 (Pikes Peak International Raceway) due to a truck fire, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT cameras show intense smoke in the area, though first responders are allowing cars to pass on the left shoulder. Firefighters are currently on scene, as of 11:13 a.m.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

