Memorial rally for victims of ICE shootings to be held in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The group Pueblo West Indivisible is planning a rally to call on Congress to stop the funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) ahead of the looming deadline to pass a DHS funding bill. If Congress does not pass the bill by midnight Friday, there will be a partial government shutdown.

On Monday at 2:30 p.m., those participating will gather in front of U.S. Senator Michael Bennet's Pueblo office.

Attendees plan to honor the lives of protesters Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were killed by I.C.E. agents in Minneapolis. They say there will be protest songs, chants and a memorial with clergy at the end of the rally.

KRDO13 reached out to U.S. Representative Brittany Pettersen, U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, U.S. Representative Jeff Crank, U.S. Representative Jeff Hurd, U.S. Senator Michael Bennet and U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper for comment on the shooting that occurred over the past weekend. This article will be updated with any responses we receive.

